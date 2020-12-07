Taika Waititi Xbox ad shows Master Chief as a cute kitty cat DJ

What We Do In The Shadows, Thor Ragnarok and JoJo Rabbit director Taika Waititi has created a new Xbox advertisement that reveals the true nature of Xbox’s most iconic mascot: Halo’s Master Chief.

As part of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S marketing push Power Your Dreams, the just released Lucid Odyssey trailer gives viewers a look inside the dreams of Twitch steamer MoonLiteWolf following an extended play session on Microsoft’s recently released next-gen games console.

As it just so happens, MoonLiteWolf’s dreams are a tad on the weird side. The Xbox mascot Master Chief – or John if you’re on a first name basis – is shown taking off his Mjolnir helmet to reveal his face as the cutest little kitty cat before diving straight into his secondary profession following experimental child super-soldier: DJing.

“To make this film, Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi used real dreams MoonLiteWolf had after playing the Xbox Series X,” the advertisement description reads. “To capture MoonLiteWolf’s dreams, a method known as Targeted Dream Incubation was used. She was guided to a sleep state known as hypnagogia, which was tracked by the Hypnodyne (EEG) headband she was wearing. When she reached this state—known to feel like light sleep and even meditation—she was asked to recall her dreams.”

Of course, Master Chief isn’t really a cat. Unfortunately, we’ve already seen parts of his unimaginative white soldier boy face in multiple pieces of Halo media and he doesn’t look anything like Blinx the Cat. That could all change with Halo Infinite, but we doubt it ever will.

However, to fill a word count, if you take your minds back all the way to 2001, Master Chief’s real face was already revealed as much as it needed to be. Flipping the camera through the environment in Halo: Combat Evolved‘s final cutscene shows that underneath Master Chief’s helmet is, you guessed it, another helmet. Perfection.

Whatever you think of the new advert, you’ve got to admit, Taika Waititi has style.