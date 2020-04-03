The original Xbox game Blinx: The Time Sweeper might end up becoming one of the April 2020 Games with Gold if a new mass Xbox Live message is to be trusted.

While the current April 2020 Games with Gold lineup lists Project Cars 2, Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle, Fable Anniversary and Toybox Turbos, this new Xbox Live message is telling players different.

“April Games with Gold: Project Cars 2 and Fable Anniversary today,” the Xbox Live message states. “Come back April 16th for The Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle and Blinx: The Time Sweeper. All are playable on Xbox One. Redeem via Gold Tile on your Xbox.

The message has been sent to Xbox Live users across the world with region-specific ratings for each title. Has Blinx: The Time Sweeper replaced Toybox Turbos?