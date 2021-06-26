After years of development, Microsoft is finally preparing to bring Tab Groups to Edge users.

The feature has been available behind flags on Edge for a while, but the company is finally enabling the feature by default in Edge Canary and Edge Dev, suggesting it should reach the stable builds in a few weeks.

Tab Groups is likely the best browser UI innovation in the last few years, allowing you to group related sites together under a single labelled tab, which can then be collapsed to save space in your browser tab row.

On Edge, the feature is supported for both vertical and horizontal tabs.

Try it out now in the Dev and Canary builds by right-clicking on a tab and selecting Add to Group.

via Techdows