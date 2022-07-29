Google is currently testing a nifty new feature for its Messaging app with beta testers. The search giant has recently added a new, more customizable ‘Swipe actions’ to the Google Messages beta app to give users more control over what happens when they swipe.

Currently, swiping on messages in the Google Messages app would result in those getting in the ‘Archive’ list, irrespective of whether you swipe left or right. This can be frustrating to lots of users. Google is addressing it by offering users more customizations to give them more control over swipes.

The new ‘Swipe actions’ page now gives you the option to customize the swipe right and swipe left actions. You can choose between “Archive,” “Delete,” and “Off.” If you set ‘Swipe right’ as ‘Delete,’ a right swipe on the message would delete the message, and the same goes for ‘Swipe left.’ If you don’t like the entire thing, you can turn the feature off by selecting the “Off” option.

Customizable swipe actions are not new. Google’s Gmail app and Microsoft’s Outlook have had this feature for years. It’s definitely a bit odd to see Google introducing it to its messaging app this late. But users would appreciate it, nonetheless.

The new ‘Swipe actions’ page is currently available on the Google Messages beta version 20220721. It is expected that Google will continue testing it will beta testers for the next few weeks before rolling it out to everyone. But for those who want to get access to the feature before the general public, you are only a couple of clicks away from getting yourself signed up for the Google Messages beta.

If you are a Google Messages user, will you use swipe actions to delete or archive your messages? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

via 9to5google