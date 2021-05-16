Microsoft is pushing the May 2021 firmware update for the Surface Studio 2. It brings no new feature as you’d expect from a firmware update. The update, however, does bring system stability improvements and fixes for some security issues. So, you should definitely install the update. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – Firmware – 119.3681.768.0Surface UEFI – Firmware119.3681.768.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838Surface ME – Firmware11.8.82.3838

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System2040.100.0.1029

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.62.321.1

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470Intel iCLS Client Extension1952.14.0.1470

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
