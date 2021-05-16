Microsoft is pushing the May 2021 firmware update for the Surface Studio 2. It brings no new feature as you’d expect from a firmware update. The update, however, does bring system stability improvements and fixes for some security issues. So, you should definitely install the update. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 119.3681.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 119.3681.768.0
- Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.82.3838
- Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 2040.100.0.1029
- Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.62.321.1
- Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470 Intel iCLS Client Extension 1952.14.0.1470
- Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
The new updates are rolling out right now and should surface on your Surface Studio. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.
Comments