Microsoft recently rolled out the May 2021 firmware update to Surface Laptop 1, 2, 4, and Surface Pro 4. And now, the company is making the May update available for Intel-powered Surface Laptop 3. The update adds lots of improvements and addresses some security issues.

Taling about what’s new, the update adds improvements to the battery reporting, device stability improvements, fixes for touch screen delay when using the OneNote app, security improvements, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Laptop 3 May update Changelog

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – System – 14.411.139.0 Surface System Aggregator– Firmware 14.411.139.0 Improves battery reporting. Surface – Firmware – 14.204.139.0 Surface Keyboard – Firmware 14.204.139.0 Improves keyboard health reporting. Surface – Firmware – 9.104.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 9.104.140.0 Resolves stability issues and improves device reliability. Surface -System – 19.64.139.0 Surface Integration – System devices 19.64.139.0 Addresses Touch Screen delay when using the OneNote app. Intel – Net – 22.30.0.11 Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapter 22.30.0.11 Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves connection stability. Intel Corporation – Bluetooth – 22.30.0.4 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth 22.30.0.4 Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves connection stability. Surface – Firmware – 6.1.137.0 Surface Dock Firmware Update 6.1.137.0 Improves stability when connected to external display via Surface Dock 2. Surface – System – 9.54.139.0 Surface Serial Hub Driver – System 9.54.139.0 Improves device stability by addressing critical bugcheck. Surface – Security – 7.2.2.0 Surface Trusted Platform Module 2.0 – Security devices 7.2.2.0 Addresses critical security vulnerabilities.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest May firmware update on your Surface Laptop 3, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.