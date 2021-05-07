Microsoft has released May 2021 firmware update for Surface Laptop 1, 2, 4, and Surface Pro 4. The update includes no new feature as you’d expect from a firmware update.

But that doesn’t mean the firmware updates are not important. The update adds security improvements, device stability improvements, graphics improvements, and much more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Surface Laptop 4 firmware update

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – Firmware – 10.5.141.0Surface UEFI – Firmware10.5.141.0

  • Improves stability and device reliability.
Surface -Firmware – 4.36.139.0Surface System Aggregator – Firmware4.36.139.0

  • Improves stability and device reliability.
Surface – Firmware – 61.0.1.26Surface SMF – 15 Inch61.0.1.26

  • Improves stability and device reliability.
Surface – Firmware – 61.0.1.26Surface SMF – 13 Inch61.0.1.26

  • Improves stability and device reliability.
Intel – Net – 22.30.0.11Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters22.30.0.11

  • Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves connection stability.
Intel Corporation – Bluetooth – 22.30.0.4Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth22.30.0.4

  • Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves connection stability.
Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.9268Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics27.20.100.9268

  • Improves stability and device reliability.
Intel Corporation – Extension – 27.20.100.9268Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics Extn27.20.100.9268

  • Improves graphics interoperability for the connected peripherals.

Surface Laptop 2 firmware update

Windows Update History Name

Device Manager Name

Version and Update

Surface – Firmware – 138.3681.768.0

Surface UEFI – Firmware

138.3681.768.0

  • Improves device stability.

Surface Laptop firmware update

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – Firmware – 138.3681.768.0Surface UEFI – Firmware138.3681.768.0

  • Improves device stability.

Surface Pro 4

Windows Update HistoryNameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – Firmware – 109.3681.768.0Surface UEFI – Firmware109.3681.768.0

  • Addresses security updates, improves system stability, as well as resolving the Asset tag versioning issue.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838Surface ME – Firmware11.8.82.3838

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System2040.100.0.1029

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.62.321.1

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470Intel iCLS Client Extension1952.14.0.1470

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
The new updates are rolling out right now and should be available for your Surface Laptop/ Laptop 2/ Laptop 4/ Surface Pro 4. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.

