Microsoft has released May 2021 firmware update for Surface Laptop 1, 2, 4, and Surface Pro 4. The update includes no new feature as you’d expect from a firmware update.
But that doesn’t mean the firmware updates are not important. The update adds security improvements, device stability improvements, graphics improvements, and much more. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
Surface Laptop 4 firmware update
Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 10.5.141.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 10.5.141.0
- Improves stability and device reliability.
Surface -Firmware – 4.36.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 4.36.139.0
- Improves stability and device reliability.
Surface – Firmware – 61.0.1.26 Surface SMF – 15 Inch 61.0.1.26
- Improves stability and device reliability.
Surface – Firmware – 61.0.1.26 Surface SMF – 13 Inch 61.0.1.26
- Improves stability and device reliability.
Intel – Net – 22.30.0.11 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters 22.30.0.11
- Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves connection stability.
Intel Corporation – Bluetooth – 22.30.0.4 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth 22.30.0.4
- Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves connection stability.
Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.9268 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics 27.20.100.9268
- Improves stability and device reliability.
Intel Corporation – Extension – 27.20.100.9268 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics Extn 27.20.100.9268
- Improves graphics interoperability for the connected peripherals.
Surface Laptop 2 firmware update
Windows Update History Name
Device Manager Name
Version and Update
Surface – Firmware – 138.3681.768.0
Surface UEFI – Firmware
138.3681.768.0
- Improves device stability.
Surface Laptop firmware update
Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 138.3681.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 138.3681.768.0
- Improves device stability.
Surface Pro 4
Windows Update HistoryName Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 109.3681.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 109.3681.768.0
- Addresses security updates, improves system stability, as well as resolving the Asset tag versioning issue.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.82.3838
- Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 2040.100.0.1029
- Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.62.321.1
- Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470 Intel iCLS Client Extension 1952.14.0.1470
- Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
