Deals

Deal Alert: Get Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for just $179 Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm smartwatch is now available for just $179 (was $249). Find the deal here at Samsung.com. You can also get the Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm smartwatch for just...

Deal Alert: SanDisk Extreme Plus 128 GB microSDXC + Adapter discounted at Amazon Amazon is now selling SanDisk Extreme Plus 128 GB microSDXC at a discounted price. The SanDisk 128GB Extreme Plus microSD card along with the adapter is now available at $36.96. You can abou...

Deal Alert: Surface Dock 2 is discounted at Amazon Amazon has made it easier for you to own the Dock 2 by reducing the price. After a handsome $94.65 discount, you can get it for just $165.34(was $260). You can order it from Amazon using the...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra discounted at Amazon Amazon is offering a massive $200 discount the Samsung Galaxy Note2o Ultra flagship smartphone. After the discount, you can get this device for just $1,100. You can read about the features o...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ now down to its lowest price, and you need to h... Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earbuds are now available for just $90 at the Samsung online store. The wireless earbuds usually cost $150, so effectively, you’re getting a...

The HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition for restricted environments now on sale Microsoft says there is strong demand for HoloLens 2 to operate in environments that have rigorous requirements or are regulated by industry certifications such as the semiconductor and phar...

Deal Alert: Surface Book 3 i5 is $245 cheaper today Back in May last year, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. And if you’re considering buying the Book 3, you should purchase it r...

Deal Alert: Mouth-watering discount on Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse Amazon is offering a mouth-watering discount on the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse. The wireless mouse is now available at a price point of $61.50, down from $99.99. So, if you do the ...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i7 is $309 cheaper today Amazon is offering a mouth-watering discount on the Surface Pro 6. The variant that has the i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage is now available only at a price point of $1,589.97, down ...