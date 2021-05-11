Surface Book, Book 3, and Surface Laptop Go get May 2021 firmware update

Microsoft is now pushing the May 2021 firmware update to Surface Book, Book 3, and Surface Laptop Go. The update includes improvements to the stability and device reliability, fixes for some security issues, improvements to the battery reporting, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Surface Book 3 firmware update

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Extension – 1.64.137.0 (Surface Book Base v3 Firmware Update) – no Device Manager notes 1.64.137.0 Improves stability and device reliability. Surface – Firmware – 10.312.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 10.312.139.0 Improves stability and device reliability. NVIDIA – Display – 27.21.14.6140 NVIDIA GeForce GTX – Display adapters 27.21.14.6140 Addresses display flicker issues and improve graphics stability. Intel – Net – 22.30.0.11 Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters 22.30.0.11 Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves connection stability. Intel – Bluetooth – 22.30.0.4 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth 22.30.0.4 Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improve connection stability. Surface – Firmware – 6.1.137.0 Surface Dock Firmware Update 6.1.137.0 Improves stability when connected to an external display via Surface Dock 2. Surface – Firmware – 10.101.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 10.101.140.0 Improves stability and device reliability.

Surface Book firmware update

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 92.3681.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 92.3681.768.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.82.3838 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 2040.100.0.1029 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.62.321.1 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470 Intel iCLS Client Extension 1952.14.0.1470 Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Surface Laptop Go firmware update

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 8.16.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 8.16.140.0 Improves USB 2.0 stability and device reliability. Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.9168 Intel(R) UHD Graphics – Display 27.20.100.9168 Address display flicker issues and improves graphics stability. Surface – System – 6.212.139.0 Surface System Aggregator– Firmware 6.212.139.0 Improves battery reporting. Surface – System – 9.54.139.0 Surface Serial Hub Driver – System 9.54.139.0 Improves device stability by addressing critical bugcheck. Intel Corporation – Bluetooth – 22.30.0.4 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth 22.30.0.4 Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves connection stability. Intel – net – 22.30.0.11 Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters 22.30.0.11 Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves connection stability. Surface – Firmware – 6.1.137.0 Surface Dock Firmware Update 6.1.137.0 Improves stability when connected to an external display via Surface Dock 2.

The May 2021 firmware update is already available for Surface Laptop, Laptop 2, Laptop 4, Surface Pro 4, and Surface Laptop 3.

The new updates are rolling out right now and should be available for your Surface Laptop Go/ Surface Book/ Book 3. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.