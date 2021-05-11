Surface Book, Book 3, and Surface Laptop Go get May 2021 firmware update

Microsoft is now pushing the May 2021 firmware update to Surface Book, Book 3, and Surface Laptop Go. The update includes improvements to the stability and device reliability, fixes for some security issues, improvements to the battery reporting, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Surface Book 3 firmware update

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – Extension – 1.64.137.0(Surface Book Base v3 Firmware Update) – no Device Manager notes1.64.137.0

  • Improves stability and device reliability.
Surface – Firmware – 10.312.139.0Surface System Aggregator – Firmware10.312.139.0

  • Improves stability and device reliability.
NVIDIA – Display – 27.21.14.6140NVIDIA GeForce GTX – Display adapters27.21.14.6140

  • Addresses display flicker issues and improve graphics stability.
Intel – Net – 22.30.0.11Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters22.30.0.11

  • Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves connection stability.
Intel – Bluetooth – 22.30.0.4Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth22.30.0.4

  • Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improve connection stability.
Surface – Firmware – 6.1.137.0Surface Dock Firmware Update6.1.137.0

  • Improves stability when connected to an external display via Surface Dock 2.
Surface – Firmware – 10.101.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware10.101.140.0

  • Improves stability and device reliability.

Surface Book firmware update

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – Firmware – 92.3681.768.0Surface UEFI – Firmware92.3681.768.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838Surface ME – Firmware11.8.82.3838

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System2040.100.0.1029

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.62.321.1

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470Intel iCLS Client Extension1952.14.0.1470

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Surface Laptop Go firmware update

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – Firmware – 8.16.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware

8.16.140.0

  • Improves USB 2.0 stability and device reliability.
Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.9168Intel(R) UHD Graphics – Display27.20.100.9168

  • Address display flicker issues and improves graphics stability.
Surface – System – 6.212.139.0Surface System Aggregator– Firmware6.212.139.0

  • Improves battery reporting.
Surface – System – 9.54.139.0Surface Serial Hub Driver – System9.54.139.0

  • Improves device stability by addressing critical bugcheck.
Intel Corporation – Bluetooth – 22.30.0.4Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth22.30.0.4

  • Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves connection stability.
Intel – net – 22.30.0.11Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters22.30.0.11

  • Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves connection stability.
Surface – Firmware – 6.1.137.0Surface Dock Firmware Update6.1.137.0

  • Improves stability when connected to an external display via Surface Dock 2.

The May 2021 firmware update is already available for Surface Laptop, Laptop 2, Laptop 4, Surface Pro 4, and Surface Laptop 3.

The new updates are rolling out right now and should be available for your Surface Laptop Go/ Surface Book/ Book 3. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.

