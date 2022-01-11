Surface Pro 8 with LTE Advanced now available for order from Microsoft Store

When Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 8 last year, only WiFi variants were available for order. However, Microsoft announced Surface Pro 8 with LTE Advanced will be available in 2022. Without any official announcement, Microsoft has now started selling Surface Pro 8 with LTE Advanced in the US for business customers. Find the price list below.
- Surface Pro 8 LTE i5 8/128GB – $1349
- Surface Pro 8 LTE i5 8/256GB – $1449
- Surface Pro 8 LTE i5 16/256GB – $1649
- Surface Pro 8 LTE i7 16/256GB – $1849
Surface Pro 8 with LTE Advanced specs:
- LTE Advanced with removable SIM and eSIM support
- Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE Modem
- LTE bands supported: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39,
40, 41, 66
via: WindowsCentral
