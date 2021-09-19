An awesome discount of $232 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7(i5, 8GB/128GB) Type Cover Bundle is back on the Amazon US website. The Surface Pro 7 Type Cover Bundle can now be bought at $797.99, down from its original price point of $1,029.99. You can buy the Surface Pro 7 at a discounted price here from Amazon.

The Surface Pro 7 is a versatile and lightweight computer and comes with full Windows 10, meaning you can do a lot more than what you can do on an Android tablet or iPad. It’s also a great computer for students, so if you’re looking for a full-blown PC that you can take to your university, look no further than Surface Pro 7.

In addition to the new Intel 10th-gen processors, the Surface Pro 7 now comes with a Type-C port and support for Fast Charging. The battery of the Surface Pro 7 can go from 0 to 80 percent in an hour! You can also expand the storage by inserting a microSD card into the Pro 7. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, 8MP webcam, Intel Iris Plus graphics.