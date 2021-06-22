Microsoft is now pushing the June 2021 firmware update to Surface Laptop, Laptop 2, and the Laptop Go. The firmware update brings improvements to the system stability, integration between system services. The update also addresses some critical security vulnerabilities. Improvements to the Bluetooth and WiFi connection reliability is another noteworthy change in the latest firmware update. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Laptop, Laptop 2 firmware update changelog

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update

Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.86.3877

Surface ME – Firmware11.8.86.3877

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System2102.100.0.1044

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Surface -System – 6.119.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices6.119.139.0

  • Improves integration between system services and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 138.3732.768.0Surface UEFI – Firmware138.3732.768.0

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Surface Laptop Go firmware update changelog

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – System – 6.304.139.0Surface System Aggregator– Firmware6.304.139.0

  • Improves battery telemetry.
Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.62.321.1

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System2102.100.0.1044

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 13.0.1763.5Surface ME – Firmware13.0.1763.5

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Intel – Net – 22.40.0.7Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters22.40.0.7

  • Improves Wi-Fi connection reliability.
Intel – Bluetooth – 22.40.0.2Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth22.40.0.2

  • Improves BT connection reliability.
Surface – Human Interface Devices – 3.31.139.0Surface Hid Mini Driver – System3.31.139.0

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Surface -System – 6.119.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices6.119.139.0

  • Improves integration between system services and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware –  9.101.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware9.101.140.0

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

The June 2021 firmware update is already available for Surface Laptop 3, Surface Book 3, and Surface Pro X.

Meanwhile, you can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update on your Surface Laptop/ Laptop 2/ Laptop  Go.

Source: Microsoft(1,2,3)

