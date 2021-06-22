Microsoft is now pushing the June 2021 firmware update to Surface Laptop, Laptop 2, and the Laptop Go. The firmware update brings improvements to the system stability, integration between system services. The update also addresses some critical security vulnerabilities. Improvements to the Bluetooth and WiFi connection reliability is another noteworthy change in the latest firmware update. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Laptop, Laptop 2 firmware update changelog

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.86.3877 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.86.3877 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 2102.100.0.1044 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Surface -System – 6.119.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 6.119.139.0 Improves integration between system services and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 138.3732.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 138.3732.768.0 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Surface Laptop Go firmware update changelog

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – System – 6.304.139.0 Surface System Aggregator– Firmware 6.304.139.0 Improves battery telemetry. Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.62.321.1 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 2102.100.0.1044 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 13.0.1763.5 Surface ME – Firmware 13.0.1763.5 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Intel – Net – 22.40.0.7 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters 22.40.0.7 Improves Wi-Fi connection reliability. Intel – Bluetooth – 22.40.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth 22.40.0.2 Improves BT connection reliability. Surface – Human Interface Devices – 3.31.139.0 Surface Hid Mini Driver – System 3.31.139.0 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Surface -System – 6.119.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 6.119.139.0 Improves integration between system services and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 9.101.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 9.101.140.0 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

The June 2021 firmware update is already available for Surface Laptop 3, Surface Book 3, and Surface Pro X.

Meanwhile, you can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update on your Surface Laptop/ Laptop 2/ Laptop Go.

Source: Microsoft(1,2,3)