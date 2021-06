Microsoft releases new Surface Pro X system update that improves device stability and reliability

Microsoft recently released a new system update for Surface Pro X devices. This new June 16 release system update improves device stability and reliability, improved external monitor connection when resuming from hibernate and more.

June 16 release:

The following updates are available for Surface Pro X SQ2 devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 20H1, or greater.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 1.207.139.0 Improves device stability and reliability. Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc – Network adapters 1.0.1540.0 Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves connection stability. Surface UEFI – Firmware 7.570.140.0 Resolves the external display connection issue, improves device stability and reliability. Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver Extension 6.1.137.0 Enables Surface Dock 2 updates. Qualcomm(R) USBC UCSI Participant – System devices 2.16.139.0 Improves external monitor connection when resuming from hibernate. Snapdragon TM X24 LTE Modem – Network adapters 1.0.1500.0 Resolves update issue where the device cannot receive SMS messages. Surface Radio Monitor – System devices 3.50.139.0 Resolves Device Manager error reporting. Surface Pro X Peripheral Image Loader Device – System devices 1.0.1220.0 Merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Source: Microsoft via: WindowsCentral