Microsoft releases new system update for Surface Book 3 and Surface Laptop 3 to improve overall stability

Microsoft recently released a new system update for Surface Book 3 and Surface Laptop 3 devices. These latest updates improve overall stability and security of the system.
The following updates are available for Surface Book 3 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Surface – Firmware?- 13.0.1763.5
|Surface ME – Firmware
|13.0.1763.5
|Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System
|2102.100.0.1044
|Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.62.321.1
|Intel – Net – 22.40.0.7
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters
|22.40.0.7
|Intel – Bluetooth – 22.40.0.2
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth
|22.40.0.2
|Surface -System – 6.119.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|6.119.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 10.104.140.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|10.104.140.0
The following updates are available for Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel – Net – 22.40.0.7
|Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz
|22.40.0.7
|Intel Corporation – Bluetooth – 22.40.0.2
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth®
|22.40.0.2
|Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1
|Intel(R) iCLS Client
|1.62.321.1
|Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface
|2102.100.0.1044
|Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1763.5
|Surface ME
|13.0.1763.5
|Surface – Firmware – 0.42.0.0
|Surface RETIMER
|0.42.0.0
|Surface – Extension – 3.208.137.0
|Surface Touch Pen Processor
|3.208.137.0
|Surface – Firmware – 9.106.140.0
|Surface UEFI
|9.106.140.0
