Microsoft releases new system update for Surface Book 3 and Surface Laptop 3 to improve overall stability

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft recently released a new system update for Surface Book 3 and Surface Laptop 3 devices. These latest updates improve overall stability and security of the system.

The following updates are available for Surface Book 3 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – Firmware?- 13.0.1763.5Surface ME – Firmware13.0.1763.5

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System2102.100.0.1044

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.62.321.1

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Intel – Net – 22.40.0.7Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters22.40.0.7

  • Improves Wi-Fi connection reliability.
Intel – Bluetooth – 22.40.0.2Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth22.40.0.2

  • Improves BT connection reliability.
Surface -System – 6.119.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices6.119.139.0

  • Improves integration between system services and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 10.104.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware10.104.140.0

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

The following updates are available for Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel – Net – 22.40.0.7Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz22.40.0.7

  • Improves WiFi connection reliability.
Intel Corporation – Bluetooth – 22.40.0.2Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth®22.40.0.2

  • Improves BT connection reliability.
Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1Intel(R) iCLS Client1.62.321.1

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044Intel(R) Management Engine Interface2102.100.0.1044

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1763.5Surface ME13.0.1763.5

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 0.42.0.0Surface RETIMER0.42.0.0

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Surface – Extension – 3.208.137.0Surface Touch Pen Processor3.208.137.0

  • Resolves bugcheck when using OneNote within the Teams app.
Surface – Firmware – 9.106.140.0Surface UEFI9.106.140.0

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Source: Microsoft via: OnMsft

