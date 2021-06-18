Microsoft releases new system update for Surface Book 3 and Surface Laptop 3 to improve overall stability

Microsoft recently released a new system update for Surface Book 3 and Surface Laptop 3 devices. These latest updates improve overall stability and security of the system.

The following updates are available for Surface Book 3 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware?- 13.0.1763.5 Surface ME – Firmware 13.0.1763.5 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 2102.100.0.1044 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.62.321.1 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Intel – Net – 22.40.0.7 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters 22.40.0.7 Improves Wi-Fi connection reliability. Intel – Bluetooth – 22.40.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth 22.40.0.2 Improves BT connection reliability. Surface -System – 6.119.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 6.119.139.0 Improves integration between system services and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 10.104.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 10.104.140.0 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

The following updates are available for Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel – Net – 22.40.0.7 Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz 22.40.0.7 Improves WiFi connection reliability. Intel Corporation – Bluetooth – 22.40.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® 22.40.0.2 Improves BT connection reliability. Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) iCLS Client 1.62.321.1 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface 2102.100.0.1044 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1763.5 Surface ME 13.0.1763.5 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 0.42.0.0 Surface RETIMER 0.42.0.0 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Surface – Extension – 3.208.137.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor 3.208.137.0 Resolves bugcheck when using OneNote within the Teams app. Surface – Firmware – 9.106.140.0 Surface UEFI 9.106.140.0 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Source: Microsoft via: OnMsft