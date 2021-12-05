Microsoft has released December 2021 firmware update for Surface Laptop Go. The update includes no new features as you’d expect from a firmware update. On the bright side, the update includes graphics stability improvements, improved battery life, and device stability improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
- Improves device stability be addressing bugcheck.
- Improves graphics stability and enables Window 11 feature to improve battery life.
Windows Update History Device Manager Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.9621 Intel(R) UHD Graphics – Display Intel Corporation Ext – 27.20.100.9621 Intel(R) UHD Graphics – Extension Surface – Surface System Management – 3.140.139.0 Surface SMF – Surface System Management
Surface Laptop Go is the first Surface to be updated to the December 2021 update, and we’re expecting Microsoft to extend the firmware update to a couple of other Surface devices by the end of this month.
