Microsoft has released December 2021 firmware update for Surface Laptop Go. The update includes no new features as you’d expect from a firmware update. On the bright side, the update includes graphics stability improvements, improved battery life, and device stability improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Improves device stability be addressing bugcheck.

Improves graphics stability and enables Window 11 feature to improve battery life. Windows Update History Device Manager Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.9621 Intel(R) UHD Graphics – Display Intel Corporation Ext – 27.20.100.9621 Intel(R) UHD Graphics – Extension Surface – Surface System Management – 3.140.139.0 Surface SMF – Surface System Management

Surface Laptop Go is the first Surface to be updated to the December 2021 update, and we’re expecting Microsoft to extend the firmware update to a couple of other Surface devices by the end of this month.

The December 2021 update is now rolling out to Surface Laptop Go devices and should be available for every user. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.