Microsoft has released the February 2021 firmware Update for the AMD-powered Surface Laptop 3. The update includes system stability improvements, graphics performance improvements, security updates, a fix for the system bugcheck issue, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – Display – 26.20.12063.1003 AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics – Display Adapter / AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters 26.20.12063.1003 Improves system graphics performance, stability, and security. Surface – HIDClass – 4.27.139.0 Surface TCON device -Human Interface Devices 4.27.139.0 Resolves system bugcheck while resuming from sleep. Surface – System devices – 6.105.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 6.105.139.0 Improves integration between system services and resolves an issue with telemetry reporting. Surface – Firmware – 16.407.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 16.407.139.0 Improves system stability and system telemetry reporting. Surface – Firmware –1.2746.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 1.2746.140.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest February firmware update on your Surface Laptop 3, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.