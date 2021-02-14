Microsoft has released the February 2021 firmware Update for the AMD-powered Surface Laptop 3. The update includes system stability improvements, graphics performance improvements, security updates, a fix for the system bugcheck issue, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – Display – 26.20.12063.1003AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics – Display Adapter / AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters26.20.12063.1003

  • Improves system graphics performance, stability, and security.
Surface – HIDClass – 4.27.139.0Surface TCON device -Human Interface Devices4.27.139.0

  • Resolves system bugcheck while resuming from sleep.
Surface – System devices – 6.105.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices6.105.139.0

  • Improves integration between system services and resolves an issue with telemetry reporting.
Surface – Firmware – 16.407.139.0Surface System Aggregator – Firmware16.407.139.0

  • Improves system stability and system telemetry reporting.
Surface – Firmware –1.2746.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware1.2746.140.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest February firmware update on your Surface Laptop 3, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

