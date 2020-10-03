WallpaperHub is a collection of all the beautiful wallpapers of Surface devices, Xbox, Surface marketing, Microsoft events, and Bing. You can download all the wallpapers and the best part is that you’ll be able to choose the resolution that suits your device best.

WallpaperHub now has the official wallpapers of all the new Surface Hub 2s 85 that were launched at the Microsoft Event a few days ago. You can download on any device of yours, but you’ll only have to make sure that you pick the right resolution. We recommended you to check out the resolution of the device on which you want to set those wallpapers before trying to download wallpapers from WallpaperHub.

Check out the collection, which offers free downloads up to 4K resolution, from wallpaperhub.app here.

Wallpaper Hub also has the official wallpaper for the new Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop Go an Surface Family.

Gallery

See the whole collection and search for your favourite here.