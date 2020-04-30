It’s been more than a year since Microsoft released its first Bluetooth-based Headphones and now, it looks like the company is preparing a successor to the original Surface Headphones dubbed Surface Headphones 2. And more importantly, the 2nd Gen. Surface Headphones are likely to be launched within a few months as they have recently been spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification site, giving us a few key pieces of information about the headset(via 91mobiles).

According to the listing details on Bluetooth SIG Certification, the Surface Headphones 2 has a model number 1919 and offers 20 hours of battery life vs the 18 hours of battery life in Surface Headphones. The 2nd Gen. Surface Headphones will come with Bluetooth 5.0, as opposed to the Bluetooth 4.2 in the original Surface Headphones. It will also have support for Qualcomm AptX support, something that is missing in the current Surface Headphones.

The Surface Headphones 2 product description also suggests some major design changes. It’ll feature dial buttons to adjust the Noise cancellation to three settings. You’ll also be able to launch voice assistant just by using a tap and hold on the dial.

While we don’t know anything about the price of the new upcoming Surface Headphones, it’s likely that the price of the successor will be very similar to the original product and that is $350. It’ll be interesting to see whether Microsoft launch the product in its upcoming annual Build Developer Conference that is all set to take place between May 19th to May 21st.