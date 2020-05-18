After Surface Go 2, the original Surface Go, which was released almost two years ago, is now receiving a new firmware update. The new update brings improvements in system stability, and it also addresses some security issues. Also, the update improves integration between system services. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Surface – Firmware – 11.8.70.3626 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.70.3626 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 1914.12.0.1256 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.56.87.0 improves integration between system services, and addresses security updates. Intel – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063 Intel(R) ICLS Client Extension 1914.13.0.1063 improves integration between system services, and addresses security updates. Intel(R) Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7637 Intel(R) HD Graphics – Graphics adapters 26.20.100.7637 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – Extension – 26.20.100.7637 Intel(R) HD Graphics – Graphics adapters 26.20.100.7637 improves integration between system services, and addresses security updates.

Besides Surface Go and its successor Surface Go 2, Surface Earbuds also received their first firmware update, which audio quality and stability improvements.

To download and install the latest firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

via Windowsunited