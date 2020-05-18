After Surface Go 2, the original Surface Go, which was released almost two years ago, is now receiving a new firmware update. The new update brings improvements in system stability, and it also addresses some security issues. Also, the update improves integration between system services. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Surface – Firmware – 11.8.70.3626Surface ME – Firmware11.8.70.3626

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System1914.12.0.1256

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.56.87.0

  • improves integration between system services, and addresses security updates.
Intel – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063Intel(R) ICLS Client Extension1914.13.0.1063

  • improves integration between system services, and addresses security updates.
Intel(R) Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7637Intel(R) HD Graphics – Graphics adapters26.20.100.7637

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Extension – 26.20.100.7637Intel(R) HD Graphics – Graphics adapters26.20.100.7637

  • improves integration between system services, and addresses security updates.

Besides Surface Go and its successor Surface Go 2, Surface Earbuds also received their first firmware update, which audio quality and stability improvements.

To download and install the latest firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

via Windowsunited

