After Surface Go 2, the original Surface Go, which was released almost two years ago, is now receiving a new firmware update. The new update brings improvements in system stability, and it also addresses some security issues. Also, the update improves integration between system services. You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
|Surface – Firmware – 11.8.70.3626
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.70.3626
|Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System
|1914.12.0.1256
|Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.56.87.0
|Intel – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063
|Intel(R) ICLS Client Extension
|1914.13.0.1063
|Intel(R) Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7637
|Intel(R) HD Graphics – Graphics adapters
|26.20.100.7637
|Intel – Extension – 26.20.100.7637
|Intel(R) HD Graphics – Graphics adapters
|26.20.100.7637
Besides Surface Go and its successor Surface Go 2, Surface Earbuds also received their first firmware update, which audio quality and stability improvements.
To download and install the latest firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.
via Windowsunited
Comments