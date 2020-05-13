Surface Go 2 has received its first firmware update. The new update brings no new feature, but it improves Bluetooth and WiFi connection reliability. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Intel – net – 21.80.2.1 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz – Network Adapters 21.80.2.1 improve connection reliability. Intel Corporation –Bluetooth – 21.80.0.3 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) – Bluetooth 21.80.0.3 improve connection reliability.

Besides Surface Go 2, Surface Earbuds also received their first firmware update, bringing audio quality and stability improvements.

To download and install the latest firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

You can now buy Surface Go 2 from the below link.

Buy Surface Go 2 from Amazon | Buy Surface Go 2 from Microsoft