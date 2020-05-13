Microsoft has pushed a new firmware update to Surface Earbuds. This is the first firmware update for Microsoft’s new Earbuds and the update focusses on improving the audio quality and stability alongside paring and connection improvements. Otherwise, the latest update takes the firmware version number up to 3.0.0.5.

To install the latest firmware update, all you have to do is download the Surface Audio app on Windows 10, Android, and iOS. And then once you pair the Earbuds with any of the aforementioned supported devices, the firmware update will immediately be available for you to download.

Changelog

Audio quality and stability improvements.

Pairing and connection improvements.

Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds are priced at $199 and are now available in the market. You can buy Surface Earbuds from here.

You can click on the below links to download Microsoft’s Surface Audio app for your device.

