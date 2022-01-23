Last year Microsoft announced the Surface Go 3 with an improved processor and better battery life. The new Surface Go 3 can be configured with Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Intel Core i3-10100Y processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Microsoft claims that the new Surface Go 3 will deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.

The LTE version of the tablet went on sale in USA on the 7th of January. Now the device has also become available in Europe on Amazon Germany and Italy.

There the availability of LTE attracts a significant premium, with the Core i3 version with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM costing 799 Euro, 200 Euro more than the version without LTE.

In turn you of course get secure connectivity wherever you are. See the advantages below:

Surface Go 3 Tech Specs:

Dimensions 9.65” x 6.9” x 0.33” (245 mm x 175 mm x 8.3 mm) Display Screen: 10.5” PixelSense™ Display

Resolution: 1920 x 1280 (220 PPI)

Aspect ratio: 3:2

Touch: 10-point multi-touch

Contrast ratio: 1500:1

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 Memory 4GB or 8GB LPDDR3 Processor Dual-core Intel ® Pentium ® Gold 6500Y processor

Pentium Gold 6500Y processor Quad-core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-10100Y processor Security Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Firmware TPM Software Windows 11 Home in S mode

Microsoft 365 Family one month trial

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate one month trial (accessible through Xbox.com/Play) Sensors Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer What’s in the box Surface Go 3

Power Supply

Quick Start Guide

Safety and warranty documents Weight5 Wi-Fi: 1.2 lb (544 g) Keyboard compatibility* Surface Go Signature Type Cover

Surface Go Type Cover Pen Compatibility Surface Go 3 supports Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP) Storage1 eMMC drive: 64 GB

SSD drive: 128 GB Battery life2 Wi-Fi: Up to 11 hours of typical device usage Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics 615 Connections 1 x USB-C ®

3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x Surface Connect port

Surface Type Cover Port

MicroSDXC Card Reader Cameras, video, and audio Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video

8.0MP rear-facing auto-focus camera with 1080p HD video

Enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics

2W stereo speakers with Dolby® Audio™ Wireless Wi-Fi 6: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax compatible

Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology Exterior Casing: Magnesium

Colors: Platinum

Physical buttons: Volume, Power Warranty6 1-year limited hardware warranty Battery capacities [Microsoft Stores only] Battery Capacity Nominal (WH) 28.0

Battery Capacity Min (WH) 26.8

via NotebookItalia