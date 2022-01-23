Last year Microsoft announced the Surface Go 3 with an improved processor and better battery life. The new Surface Go 3 can be configured with Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Intel Core i3-10100Y processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Microsoft claims that the new Surface Go 3 will deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.
The LTE version of the tablet went on sale in USA on the 7th of January. Now the device has also become available in Europe on Amazon Germany and Italy.
There the availability of LTE attracts a significant premium, with the Core i3 version with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM costing 799 Euro, 200 Euro more than the version without LTE.
In turn you of course get secure connectivity wherever you are. See the advantages below:
Surface Go 3 Tech Specs:
|Dimensions
|9.65” x 6.9” x 0.33” (245 mm x 175 mm x 8.3 mm)
|Display
|Memory
|4GB or 8GB LPDDR3
|Processor
|Security
|Software
|Sensors
|What’s in the box
|Weight5
|Wi-Fi: 1.2 lb (544 g)
|Keyboard compatibility*
|Surface Go Signature Type Cover
Surface Go Type Cover
|Pen Compatibility
|Surface Go 3 supports Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP)
|Storage1
|Battery life2
|Wi-Fi: Up to 11 hours of typical device usage
|Graphics
|Intel® UHD Graphics 615
|Connections
|Cameras, video, and audio
|Wireless
|Exterior
|Warranty6
|1-year limited hardware warranty
|Battery capacities [Microsoft Stores only]
via NotebookItalia