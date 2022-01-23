Last year Microsoft announced the Surface Go 3 with an improved processor and better battery life. The new Surface Go 3 can be configured with Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Intel Core i3-10100Y processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Microsoft claims that the new Surface Go 3 will deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.

The LTE version of the tablet went on sale in USA on the 7th of January. Now the device has also become available in Europe on Amazon Germany and Italy.

Gallery

There the availability of LTE attracts a significant premium, with the Core i3 version with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM costing 799 Euro, 200 Euro more than the version without LTE.

In turn you of course get secure connectivity wherever you are. See the advantages below:

Surface Go 3 Tech Specs:

Dimensions9.65” x 6.9” x 0.33” (245 mm x 175 mm x 8.3 mm)
Display
  • Screen: 10.5” PixelSense™ Display
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1280 (220 PPI)
  • Aspect ratio: 3:2
  • Touch: 10-point multi-touch
  • Contrast ratio: 1500:1
  • Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3
Memory4GB or 8GB LPDDR3
Processor
  • Dual-core Intel® Pentium® Gold 6500Y processor
  • Quad-core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-10100Y processor
Security
  • Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in
  • Firmware TPM
Software
  • Windows 11 Home in S mode
  • Microsoft 365 Family one month trial
  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate one month trial (accessible through Xbox.com/Play)
Sensors
  • Ambient light sensor
  • Accelerometer
  • Gyroscope
  • Magnetometer
What’s in the box
  • Surface Go 3
  • Power Supply
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Safety and warranty documents
Weight5Wi-Fi: 1.2 lb (544 g)
Keyboard compatibility*Surface Go Signature Type Cover
Surface Go Type Cover
Pen CompatibilitySurface Go 3 supports Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP)
Storage1
  • eMMC drive: 64 GB
  • SSD drive: 128 GB
Battery life2Wi-Fi: Up to 11 hours of typical device usage
GraphicsIntel® UHD Graphics 615
Connections
  • 1 x USB-C®
  • 3.5 mm headphone jack
  • 1 x Surface Connect port
  • Surface Type Cover Port
  • MicroSDXC Card Reader
Cameras, video, and audio
  • Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)
  • 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video
  • 8.0MP rear-facing auto-focus camera with 1080p HD video
  • Enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics
  • 2W stereo speakers with Dolby® Audio™
Wireless
  • Wi-Fi 6: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax compatible
  • Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology
Exterior
  • Casing: Magnesium
  • Colors: Platinum
  • Physical buttons: Volume, Power
Warranty61-year limited hardware warranty
Battery capacities [Microsoft Stores only]
  • Battery Capacity Nominal (WH) 28.0
  • Battery Capacity Min (WH) 26.8

via NotebookItalia

Comments