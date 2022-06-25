Microsoft has started rolling out June 2022 firmware update to Surface Go 2 devices, though it doesn’t include new features and changes. However, Surface Go 2 users will get fixes for critical security vulnerabilities through the latest firmware version. You can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

The June 2022 update is already available for Surface Book 2, Surface Pro X (SQ1), Pro X (SQ2), Surface Laptop 2, and Surface Laptop Go 2. Microsoft could bring the update to more Surface devices before this month ends.

Since these pieces of firmware are rolling out in a phased manner, it will take a few more days to complete the process. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.

It’s worth noting that once you install the update, you cannot go back to the previous version. Updating the firmware will also bring all the last updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. To complete the installation, you will also need to restart your Surface Go 2.