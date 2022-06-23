Microsoft has already pushed the June 2022 firmware update to several Surface devices. The Surface Book 2 is one of the devices that started getting the latest firmware recently. And as you’d expect, the latest firmware version adds no new features. Instead, it adds improvements and no bug fixes, according to the official changelog.

The latest June 2022 firmware for Surface Book 2 adds system stability improvements, improvements to the stability and performance of the graphic, and resolves system bugcheck. And that’s about it.

It is important to note that the latest firmware version is rolling out to Surface Book 2 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, Version 1903 (19H1), or greater. If you’re running lower than that, you need to get your Book 2 on the supported version to install the firmware.

You can read the complete official changelog to know more about the update.

Changelog

The June 2022 update is already available for Surface Pro X (SQ1), Pro X (SQ2), Surface Laptop 2, and Surface Laptop Go 2. Microsoft could bring the update to more Surface devices before this month ends.

Since these pieces of firmware are rolling out in a phased manner, it will take a few more days to complete the process. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.

It’s worth noting that once you install the update, you cannot go back to the previous version. Updating the firmware will also bring all the last updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. To complete the installation, you will also need to restart your Surface Book 2.