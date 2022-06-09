After the Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft is now pushing the June 2022 firmware update to Surface Laptop Go 2 devices. This is the first firmware update for the Laptop Go 2. The June 2022 update adds no new features, but it brings some noteworthy changes.
Surface Laptop Go 2 devices are getting system performance and stability improvements and improved display accuracy when auto-brightness is enabled. The latest firmware for Laptop Go 2 also resolves system bugcheck. You can read the complete changelog to learn more.
Changelog
It’s worth noting that once you install the update, you cannot go back to the previous version. Updating the latest update will also bring all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. You will also need to restart your Surface Laptop 4 to complete the installation.
The Laptop Go 2 is the second Surface device to get the June 2022 update, and in the coming days, more devices will get the latest firmware version. Meanwhile, if you’ve already gotten the latest firmware update on your Laptop Go 2, you can share your thoughts in the comments section on whether the update went smoothly.