After the Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft is now pushing the June 2022 firmware update to Surface Laptop Go 2 devices. This is the first firmware update for the Laptop Go 2. The June 2022 update adds no new features, but it brings some noteworthy changes.

Surface Laptop Go 2 devices are getting system performance and stability improvements and improved display accuracy when auto-brightness is enabled. The latest firmware for Laptop Go 2 also resolves system bugcheck. You can read the complete changelog to learn more.

Changelog