Now that the Surface Duo has launched the original wallpaper has been made available by excited owners.

You can now bring a bit of that unique device to your phone or desktop with the default wallpaper available on Wallpaper Hub.

The full picture is available at 4320×4320 (upscaled) and at various different resolutions there.

