Uniquely amongst foldable smartphones, the Surface Duo lacks an external screen.

The device is meant to have a 360 hinge, meaning that in theory, you could have the inside screen become the outside screen, but the latest generation, the Surface Duo 2, no longer folds flat when completely open, meaning this idea is no longer viable.

For that device, Microsoft has another solution, the glance bar, but this has pretty poor visibility from most angles.

Now a Surface Duo owner, RainbowWolfer, has posted another idea that is quite attractive.

He proposes using the Microsoft logo on the device for basic notifications, much like the small notification screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Because it would only be for basic notifications, it would not need to be a touch screen and would not appreciably affect the thickness of the device.

And if you prefer just showing the logo the screens can do that too.

The idea is of course just a concept, but as the Surface Duo line evolves, Microsoft has seemingly bent to the real requirements of smartphone users, such as a good camera module, and those needs certainly also include effective notifications.

What do our readers think of the concept? Let us know in the comments below.