The Surface Duo is definitely a productivity-focussed device, but smartphone gaming is also the largest gaming segment, and there will invariably come a time when you want to fire up a game on your dual-screened device.

Today Youtuber Ho Young Won posted a video review of the gaming experience on the handset, exploring playing Project xCloud, emulators and Google Play games on the handset.

Interestingly some of these worked better than the other, and it may not be the ones you expect.

See the review below:

You can now order the new Surface Duo from Microsoft Store starting at $1399.