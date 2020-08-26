Microsoft has started taking pre-orders for the Surface Duo, with prices starting at $1399.
There is however a way to get the device for a full $100 cheaper. Instead of buying the device from the Microsoft Store, Best Buy is currently offering the handset for only $1299 and $1399 for the 128 and 256 GB model respectively.
The Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity.
The full specs include:
|Screen
|Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px
|Processor
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855
|RAM
|6 GB
|Storage
|128 GB or 256 GB
|Network
|4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Size/Weight
|145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g
|Battery
|3577mAh
|Camera
|11MP, f/2.0
|Price
|$1399 for 128 GB, $1499 for 256GB
You can grab the deal at Best Buy here.
Via WindowsLatest
