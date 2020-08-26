Microsoft has started taking pre-orders for the Surface Duo, with prices starting at $1399.

There is however a way to get the device for a full $100 cheaper. Instead of buying the device from the Microsoft Store, Best Buy is currently offering the handset for only $1299 and $1399 for the 128 and 256 GB model respectively.

The Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity.

The full specs include:

Screen Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB or 256 GB Network 4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM Operating System Android 10 Size/Weight 145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g Battery 3577mAh Camera 11MP, f/2.0 Price $1399 for 128 GB, $1499 for 256GB

You can grab the deal at Best Buy here.

Via WindowsLatest