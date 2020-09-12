Surface Duo bumper cases will be available in three new colors

Surface Duo is Microsoft’s first Android dual-screen device and while the build quality of the Duo is rock solid, Microsoft recommends users buying its bumper case so that the device remains protected against any kind of accidental damages. Although a bumper case makes the duo look bulky, most of the users would like to add an extra layer of protection, especially those who will be traveling with the Duo.

Surface Duo bumper case can help you add an extra layer of protection to the Duo smartphone. The rubberized bumper case is already available for users to purchase, though there is only one color option that the case is available in and that is Glacier White. But according to Microsoft watcher Zac Bowden, Microsoft will release the bumper case in three different colors on September 28. The Duo bumper case will be available in Ice Blue, Graphite, and Ember alongside Glacier White.

You can buy the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399. You can also buy the rubberized bumper case for your Duo here from Microsoft Store. You can know more about Surface Duo from here.

