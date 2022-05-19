Surface Duo 2 has started getting the Android May 2022 update with the latest firmware update. While the official changelog doesn’t mention which security vulnerabilities the update fixes, you shouldn’t miss it.

Unfortunately, the update doesn’t include other changes and bug fixes. You can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

According to Microsoft, the update won’t be available for every Surface Duo 2 device today. Since the update is rolling out in a phased manner, it might take a few days to reach every user. Meanwhile, you can manually check whether the update has arrived on your Surface Duo by going to the Settings.

The May 2022 update is already available for the first-generation Surface Duo devices. Also, Surface Pro 7 recently received the May 2022 firmware update. In both cases, the updates introduced no new features and mostly focused on bug fixes and performance improvements.

Meanwhile, If you own a Duo 2, do let us know in the comments whether you’ve received the May 2022 security update on your device.