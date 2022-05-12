Microsoft Surface Duo gets improved camera experience and more with latest update

Microsoft is pushing an update to Surface Duo devices, adding the Android May 2022 security patch, improved device stability, and improvements in the in-app camera experience in dual-screen modes for the apps with dynamic orientation requirements.

However, the update includes no new features, which is not surprising given that most firmware updates don’t usually offer new features. You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about the changes.

Changelog

According to Microsoft, the update won’t be available for every Surface Duo device today. Since the update is rolling out in a phased manner, it might take a few days to reach every user. Meanwhile, you can manually check whether the update has arrived on your Surface Duo by going to the Settings.

If you own a Duo, do let us know in the comments whether you’ve received the April 2022 security update on your device.