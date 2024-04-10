HP and Microsoft announce the public preview of HP Anyware for Windows 365

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft and HP today announced the public preview of HP Anyware for Windows 365 in select regions around the world. HP Anyware for Windows 365 solutions enables organizations to provision Anyware digital workspaces without the need to install connectors and gateways. This also eliminates the need to configure inbound network ports, reduces IT networking demands, and lowers infrastructure and network costs. Also, organizations can manage provisioning and configuration of Cloud PCs in Intune.

“We are pleased to collaborate with HP to deliver Anyware integration with Windows 365,” says Scott Manchester, Vice President of Product for the Windows 365. “With this integration, administrators can seamlessly access their Windows 365 Cloud PC from HP Anyware to efficiently support their demanding workloads, while managing through Intune.”

HP Anyware for Windows 365 benefits:

Easily deploy and manage HP Anyware-powered digital workspaces within your existing Azure ecosystem, leveraging familiar Microsoft tools such as Microsoft Intune and Entra ID

Enjoy low, predictable monthly costs with Windows 365 and lower network costs with HP-hosted session gateways as there is no need for customers to deploy connectors or gateways in their own Azure network

Enhance your Windows 365 experience with HP Anyware’s lossless, color-accurate, and responsive user experience

HP Anyware delivers AES 256-bit encrypted pixels to endpoints and offers Trusted Zero Client endpoints to meet the most stringent security requirements for end user computing

You can learn more about this new solution here.