Microsoft announces several new AI experiences for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Microsoft yesterday announced several new products and capabilities for Microsoft Dynamics 365. These products and capabilities will be made available between April and September as part of the 2024 release wave 1. Microsoft will reveal more details about these features at Business Applications Launch Event that is happening on April 10th.

Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management Premium:

Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management Premium offers enhanced AI-powered demand planning capabilities to optimize supply chain efficiency. The new Copilot-provided data insights offer a new level of intelligence and automation to demand forecasting. The new product phase-in-phase-out process helps to better manage transitions in product life cycles. The new row-level security improves data protection, allowing for granular access control. Finally, the new cell-level commenting feature complements the existing plan-level commenting.

New AI features in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales:

The new proposal summary feature allows you to summarize the lengthy customer proposals. New lead qualification enhancements allows sellers to assign opportunities to the right seller. With the recently announced, Microsoft Copilot for Sales, sellers can access sales-specific skills, data, and actions from within Microsoft 365 applications like Outlook and Microsoft Teams.

New AI features in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service:

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service comes with new features that help agents save time and provide better customer support. Agents can now get quick summaries of important case updates, get AI-powered help for writing emails, and easily find information that is already in the system. Additionally, users can offer customers a better voice experience with new conversational AI and IVR enhancements.