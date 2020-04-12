You can now get a Microsoft Surface Book 2 device with Intel Core i7, 13.5-inch display, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for just $2,071 —that’s $427.63 cheaper than the usual price($2,499). Find the deal here on Amazon. If you want the 15-inch model, that’s even better as you’ll get a massive $559 discount, taking the price of the 15-inch Surface Laptop 2(i7, 16GB, 1TB) down to $2,740(usually at $3,299) on Amazon. You can find the deal here.

Surface Book 2 comes with 8th gen Intel Core i7 processors allowing you to run professional-grade software, apps, and PC games with ease. The dedicated NVIDIA GeForce graphics ensure fluid immersive experiences when you connect Windows Mixed Reality headsets. The updated PixelSense Display delivers stunning, lifelike visuals from virtually any angle. And, it offers up to 17 hours of battery life.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 is also available at a discounted price on the Microsoft Store. See Surface Book 2 i7 at Microsoft.