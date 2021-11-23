Microsoft is rolling out November 2021 firmware update to Surface Book 2. The update adds security fixes, improvements to system stability, but beyond that, the update includes no new features. Nevertheless, every Surface Book 2 owner should install the update since it includes fixes for critical security vulnerabilities. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

This update addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Windows Update History Device Manager Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17022.122 Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17022.122 Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth

The November 2021 security patch is also available for Surface Studio 2 , and the Intel AMD variant of the Surface Laptop 4

If you’re using Surface Book 2, you can check for updates manually by navigating to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates.