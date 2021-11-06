Microsoft has started rolling out the November 2021 firmware update to the first-generation Surface Studio. The update includes no new features, as you’d expect from a firmware update. Instead, what you get is improvements to graphics stability and performance. The update includes no bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

This update improves graphics stability and performance.

Windows Update History Device Manager NVIDIA – Display – 27.21.14.6296 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 965M – Display adapters NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980M – Display adapters

The November 2021 update is now rolling out and should be available for your Surface Studio. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.