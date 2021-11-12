Microsoft is now pushing the November 2021 firmware update to the AMD variant of the Surface Laptop 4. The latest firmware update adds improvements to the device stability and Surface Dock 2 connection stability and interop scenarios. Microsoft also claims to have addressed critical security vulnerabilities, though the official changelog doesn’t say anything about those. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Improves stability and device reliability.

Improves graphic stability and performance.

Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Improves Surface Dock 2 connection stability and interop scenarios.

Windows Update History Device Manager Surface – Firmware – 3.103.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 14.2.0.0 Surface PD Controller – Firmware Surface -Firmware – 11.206.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 0.0.0.88 Surface SMF – 15 Inch Surface – Firmware – 0.0.0.86 Surface SMF – 13 Inch Intel Corporation – Bluetooth – 22.40.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth Intel – Net – 22.40.0.7 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters Surface – System – 9.64.139.0 Surface Serial Hub Driver – System devices Surface – Human Interface Devices – 3.11.139.0 Surface Pen BLE LC Adaptation Driver – Human Interface Devices Surface -System – 6.119.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices Surface – System – 55.45.139.0 Surface Integration – System devices Surface – Firmware – 6.7.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Firmware Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – Display – 27.20.14053.1 AMD Radeon(TM) Graphics -Display adapter Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – System – 20.50.0.1 AMD Crash Defender – System devices

The November 2021 security patch is also available for Surface Studio 2, and the Intel variant of the Surface Laptop 4. The company may also bring it to other Surface devices very soon. Rest assured, you’ll post an update whenever it pushes the latest firmware update to more Surface devices.

Meanwhile, the November 2021 update is now rolling out to Surface Laptop 4 devices and should be available for everyone who is using the laptop. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.