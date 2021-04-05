Microsoft is rolling out April 2021 firmware update to Surface Book 2. The update adds improvements to system stability, graphics, and security. Beyond that, the update includes no new features, as you’d expect from a firmware update. Nevertheless, the fact that it includes security improvements makes it an important update, so all Surface Book 2 owners should install the update. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel Corporation – Display – 20.100.8682 Intel(R) UHD Graphics 620 (15″) – Display adapters 20.100.8682 Improves graphics and system stability. Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8682 Intel(R) HD Graphics 620 (13″) – Display adapters 27.20.100.8682 Improves graphics and system stability. Surface – System – 8.99.139.0 Surface ACPI Notify Driver – System devices 8.99.139.0 Improves the graphics driver update experience. Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension 1952.14.0.1470 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.62.321.1 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices 2040.100.0.1029 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – System – 6.105.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 6.105.139.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.82.3838 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 390.3440.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 390.3440.768.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

If you’re using Surface Book 2, you can check for updates manually by navigating to Settings ? Update & Security ? Windows Update ? Check for updates.