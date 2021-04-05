Microsoft is rolling out April 2021 firmware update to Surface Book 2. The update adds improvements to system stability, graphics, and security. Beyond that, the update includes no new features, as you’d expect from a firmware update. Nevertheless, the fact that it includes security improvements makes it an important update, so all Surface Book 2 owners should install the update. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel Corporation – Display – 20.100.8682Intel(R) UHD Graphics 620 (15″) – Display adapters20.100.8682

  • Improves graphics and system stability.
Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8682Intel(R) HD Graphics 620 (13″) – Display adapters27.20.100.8682

  • Improves graphics and system stability.
Surface – System – 8.99.139.0Surface ACPI Notify Driver – System devices8.99.139.0

  • Improves the graphics driver update experience.
Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension1952.14.0.1470

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.62.321.1

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices2040.100.0.1029

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – System – 6.105.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices6.105.139.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838Surface ME – Firmware11.8.82.3838

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 390.3440.768.0Surface UEFI – Firmware390.3440.768.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
If you’re using Surface Book 2, you can check for updates manually by navigating to Settings ? Update & Security ? Windows Update ? Check for updates.

Comments