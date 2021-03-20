Oddball pickup artistry game Super Seducer 3: The Final Seduction had been neutered, with its listing and 61,000 wishlists removed from Steam.

Richard La Ruina posted the news on Twitter today, showing an exchange between himself and The Steam Team that details what happened.

“We have finished reviewing your latest build and we aren’t going to be able to ship Super Seducer 3 on Steam. We have mentioned previously, Steam does not ship sexually explicit images of real people.” The first message from the Steam Team reads.

“After multiple product resubmissions and product reviews, we feel we are at an impasse and therefore this decision is final.” The message continued, mercifully offering a refund at least after paying for the Steam listing in 2018.

La Ruina was quick to message back, saying he would “take a butcher knife to the game and take weeks to make all kind of edits” in order to get the game listed on Steam.

“Whilst we have been given some feedback, we haven’t received precise feedback relating to what exactly is not okay in the game, so we have been doing our best” La Ruina continues in his response, seemingly looking to write the wrongs that caused this removal.

“Hi Richard, we are not going to sell the game or re-review it.” The Steam Team responds savagely.

Steam, of course, has the freedom to delist games as they please, or are required to as rights lapse. However, that doesn’t mean developers can’t kick up a fuss, rightfully or not.

Steam have BANNED and removed Super Seducer 3 from the store. They will not allow it to be released in any form. Our page is gone and 61,700 wish lists are gone. Prior to this they told me expect either “approval or feedback”.

We repeatedly said we’d do whatever they needed pic.twitter.com/hVuDcvzL2n — Richard La Ruina (@RichardGambler) March 20, 2021

The previous games in the series, Super Seducer How to Talk to Girls and Advanced Seduction Tactics are still available on Steam despite the removal of this third entry.