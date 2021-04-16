Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania has appeared on the website for Australian Classification, rated as a PG title.

This mysterious Australian classification points towards another game in the works as a revival of the classic series, though there’s been no official word as of yet.

The classification listing doesn’t reveal many details about the game beyond “Mild violence, online interactivity.” as consumer advice you’d see on the back of a game box.

Interestingly, the title is also listed as “Multi Platform” rather than being a Nintendo exclusive, following the trend of the most recent Super Monkey Ball game, Banana Blitz HD.

Aside from the HD remaster, the series has been on hiatus since a mobile game, Super Monkey Ball Bounce, back in 2014, with the series last main entry before that being the original Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz in 2012.

With little to go off from the classification itself, and SEGA staying tight-lipped for now, there’s no word on just how this Banana Mania might play, or when it might release.