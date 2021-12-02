After a 4 month delay, Microsoft is finally starting to roll out Suggested Relies to Outlook for Web users on Microsoft 365.

The feature was initially meant to roll out in July 2021, but was delayed due to “some issues that presented themselves prior to rollout.”

Suggested replies are short email responses that appear at the bottom of an email message. When your users receive a message in email that can be answered with a short response, Outlook will suggest three responses that they can use to reply with a couple of clicks while always having the option to keep editing until they click or tap on “send”.

Microsoft expects the rollout to be complete by early January 2022. Read more about the feature at Microsoft here.