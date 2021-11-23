Spotify and Netflix has announced a new partnership aimed at bringing Netflix-themed content to your Spotify home page.

So starting today, the two streaming companies are coming together to launch an all-new Netflix Hub on Spotify where fans can get the full audio-streaming experience from the entertainment they love.

On the hub, Free and Premium listeners in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland, and India can access official soundtracks, playlists, and podcasts, along with exclusive Spotify content. By simply searching “Netflix” on Spotify, you can find and sing along to the music behind some of your favorite Netflix shows—all in one place.

Within the hub, fans will have easy access to official playlists for buzzy TV hits like La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), Bridgerton, and On My Block, as well as the official soundtrack for shows like Squid Game, Bruised, and Cowboy Bebop. Creators are also here to explore the shows and movies you can’t stop talking about on Netflix-related podcasts like Okay, Now Listen, Netflix Is A Daily Joke, 10/10 (Would Recommend), and The Crown: The Official Podcast.

To kick off this new experience, Spotify has unveiled an enhanced album experience for Netflix’s new action-packed Western film, The Harder They Fall. Film buffs and music enthusiasts alike will enjoy the behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the movie’s soundtrack, led by Jay-Z, and the album’s exclusive audio liners from featured artists like Kid Cudi, Koffee, and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Listeners can access these unique Spotify features through Canvas, Storylines, and playlist Clips.

In honor of the second part of the final season of La Casa De Papel (Money Heist), Spotify has also refreshed the La Casa De Papel destination. There, you’ll find new videos from the cast and the show’s official playlist featuring tracks from the latest episodes. Dedicated fans can also take their connection with the show a step further with a quiz sure to steal your heart. Take the Character Match Playlist quiz to find out your perfect La Banda character and soundtrack match.

Get to know your favorite Netflix hits on a whole other level as the Spotify Netflix Hub.