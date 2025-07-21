Stop One Drive Syncing Like This

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OneDrive sync can consume bandwidth, fill up your storage, or interfere with local folder control. If you don’t use it or prefer manual backups, here’s how to stop OneDrive from syncing – temporarily or permanently.

1. Pause Syncing

Right-click the OneDrive icon in the system tray (bottom right of the screen that is)

Select Pause syncing

Choose 2, 8, or 24 hours

2. Stop Syncing Specific Folders

Right-click the OneDrive icon ? Settings

Go to the Account tab ? click Choose folders

tab ? click Uncheck the folders you don’t want to sync ? click OK

3. Unlink Your PC

Right-click the OneDrive icon ? Settings

Go to the Account tab ? click Unlink this PC

tab ? click Confirm

4. Disable OneDrive at Startup

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager

to open Task Manager Go to the Startup tab

tab Right-click Microsoft OneDrive ? select Disable

5. Uninstall OneDrive

Go to Settings > Apps > Installed Apps

Find Microsoft OneDrive

Click Uninstall

6. Block OneDrive via Registry (Advanced)

Open Registry Editor

Go to:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\OneDrive

Create a new DWORD: DisableFileSyncNGSC

Set its value to 1

Restart your PC

To stop OneDrive from syncing, you can pause it, unsync folders, unlink your PC, or uninstall it entirely. For permanent deactivation, use the registry method. Choose the approach that fits how much control you want to retain.