Microsoft’s task management app, Sticky Notes in Windows 10 has received a new update. Taking the app to version3.7.106, the new update brings the ability to quickly show or hide all your sticky notes.

In this new update, Microsoft has added Show all notes and Hide all notes to the jump list of the app, which will let you quickly bring up all open notes. Microsoft has previously been testing the feature with Sticky Notes Insiders.

You can download the Sticky Notes app from the Microsoft Store here.