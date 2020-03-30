A PlayStation Store listing of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered has revealed that, not only does the game exist, the iconic first-person shooter will be revived tomorrow.

The store page, which was swiftly removed from PSN, showed the title with a release date of March 31st.

Earlier this month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered was spotted on a Jorean video games ratings board that was filed back in late February.

Sources close to Eurogamer state that the remastered shooter has been finished for quite some time but publisher Activision has been waiting for “the right time” to release it. With the game consisting of just the campaign – as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) has already began incorporating MW2 maps – the company has been looking for a good time.

Apparently, between Doom Eternal, Animal Crossing, Resident Evil 3, Persona 5 Royal and Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a good time to release. They must be putting all bets on COVID.