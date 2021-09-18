SpaceX’s broadband satellite internet service Starlink will exit beta testing in October this year, said CEO Elon Musk.

Next month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2021

This should mean users can expect a more consistent Quality of Service and that users will be freer to order the service around the world.

SpaceX has said they have shipped more than 100,000 Starlink receivers, and have a backlog of more than 600,000 orders. Elon Musk had earlier said they expect to have more than 500,000 users in the next 12 months.

SpaceX recently launched their first batch of second-generation Starlink satellites, which include laser relays, allowing the satellites to route information from satellite to satellite without linking to ground stations first.

This promises to be the fastest way to route information around the world, an advantage that Musk once promoted for traders for high-frequency trading.

via the Verge