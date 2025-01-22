Stargate, Trump's $500 billion AI ambition, is expected to create over 100,000 jobs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Newly elected US President Donald Trump, who had just entered the office on Monday, has just announced a new AI-focused joint venture called Stargate. It’s a $500 billion AI ambition that, in his words, could create up to 100,000 jobs in the United States.

Companies like OpenAI, SoftBank, MGX, and Oracle lead the billion-dollar commitment for this new major private sector investment in the next four years. The plan is to build an artificial intelligence structure in the US and keep the tech development in the country amid a push from China.

OpenAI said that it will handle Stargate’s operations, while SoftBank takes financial responsibility and will “begin deploying $100 billion immediately.” The project will start with a new data center for AI in Texas.

It’s the latest update on how we, as humans, are progressing towards AGI (artificial general intelligence), an AI that learns, applies, and understands everything like a human can. Though, Sam Altman, OpenAI’s boss, just said not too long ago that OpenAI’s AGI is not launching any time soon, “nor have we built it.”

Elon Musk, the Tesla billionaire boss who has had a rocky patch with OpenAI in the past, trolled the announcement that the joint venture doesn’t “actually have the money.”

“SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority,” he said further.

Not too long ago, Trump also revoked a 2023 executive order from the Biden era, which, at its core, has a goal to reduce the risks associated with AI. Biden previously ordered AI developers to share their safety test results with the government before launching — that’s only one of the standards.