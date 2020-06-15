EA has revealed Star Wars: Squadrons, a dogfighting flight combat game set in the beloved sci-fi fantasy universe.

While the upcoming game was originally leaked via the Microsoft Store, EA has gone on to reveal Star Wars: Squadrons alongside a new cinematic trailer.

The game is described as a a 5v5 multiplayer experience that places players in an “immersive, first-person space dogfighting experience”. Of course, the game will also include a full cinematic story alongside its Multiplayer component.

For the single player, Star Wars: Squadrons is set after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, showing the final battles of the treacherous Galactic Empire after the fall of Emperor Palpatine.

The story will start immediately after the Battle of Endor and will give players a taste of both sides; you’ll play as a “diverse cast of original characters” on both the Rebellion and The Empire. EA has revealed that “some cameos from familiar faces in the Star Wars galaxy”, such as Wedge Antillies, will return.

EA says that Star Wars Squadrons will offer “rich cosmetic and gameplay customization options with rewards and bonuses that are earned solely through gameplay.” That’s right, no microtransactions here! You’ll be able to customize their cockpit, ship exteriors, and appearance of your pilot as you battle alongside your friends through crossplay.

Star Wars: Squadrons launches on October 2nd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Origin, Steam. The game will also support VR for PC and PS4.