A brand new Star Wars game has been leaked by Xbox, with key art and a pre-order button for the game briefly appearing on the official Xbox website before being taken down.

As spotted by Gematsu on Twitter, the main slider of the Xbox homepage had changed to show off the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons.

The main slider at https://t.co/Ip7VQ0ZQsL has leaked the reveal of Star Wars: Squadrons (likely the game that leaked as Project Maverick). There's a Pre-Order button that leads here https://t.co/izbTuK5PLY which returns a "Page not Found" error pic.twitter.com/jKRxHA1lFi — Gematsu (@gematsucom) June 12, 2020

Twitter user Nibellion shared a few more details on Star Wars: Squadrons, such as how it’s an “aerial/space combat game” with a single-player campaign as well as multiplayer modes, that it’s coming to both PC and console this Autumn 2020, and that it’s being developed by EA Motive.

Star Wars Squadrons leaked on the Xbox front page (Project Maverick) – aerial/space combat

– single-player campaign

– multiplayer

– coming to PC and consoles this fall Developed by EA Motive https://t.co/kh2ZPq5KWc pic.twitter.com/pEF1omuFdH — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 12, 2020

With these two pieces of evidence, we can assume that there’s a high chance that Star Wars: Squadrons is the real name for Star Wars: Project Maverick, which previously leaked on the PlayStation Store back in March 2020.

Star Wars: Project Maverick is said to be the next game courtesy of EA Motive and, if what Nibellion said about EA Motive working on Squadrons is true, all signs point to the two games being one and the same.

Given that Star Wars: Squadrons is apparently ready enough to have its own Xbox pre-order page, there’s a chance that we’ll get more information on the game – and perhaps even a gameplay reveal – during EA PLAY Live 2020. EA PLAY Live 2020 is scheduled for June 18th at 4pm PDT.