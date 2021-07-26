Spotify What’s New feed will keep you updated about the latest releases

Spotify today announced What’s New, a feed that will display all the new releases from the artists and shows users follow on Spotify. This will allow users to keep themselves updated about the latest songs and episodes from the creators they follow. Users can access this What’s New feed by tapping the bell icon located at the top of the Home tab on Spotify mobile app.

What’s New also includes filters that allow you to sort for new music releases or new podcast and show episodes, helping you find what you’re looking for more quickly.

What’s New feed is rolling out to all users globally on iOS and Android over the coming weeks.

